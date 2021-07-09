Previous
Next
Stepping stones by spanner
Photo 1808

Stepping stones

Today I managed my first solo walk for many months. It was raining but who cares? Not every shot can be a winner but then photography was not the point of todays adventure.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
495% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I really like the leading line of the stepping stones.
July 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise