Photo 1808
Stepping stones
Today I managed my first solo walk for many months. It was raining but who cares? Not every shot can be a winner but then photography was not the point of todays adventure.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
1
0
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1808
photos
166
followers
26
following
495% complete
View this month »
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
9th July 2021 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
pathway
,
queensland
,
nikond780
Susan Wakely
ace
I really like the leading line of the stepping stones.
July 9th, 2021
365 Project
