Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1921
Conondale
I took a chance on an old Nikon point and shoot that had old film still in it. Unfortunately I had little success with it. It doesn't always shoot. Focus is not great. I will not be using it again.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1921
photos
149
followers
26
following
526% complete
View this month »
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
9000F Mark
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
queensland
,
scanned
,
colour!
,
film-lives
,
nikonaf
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close