Photo 1969
Nice light
Just received my camera back after waiting for a couple of months for it to be repaired. Clumsy drop by yours truly. Genius!
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
1
1
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1969
photos
136
followers
25
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
14th November 2022 5:44pm
Public
nikond780
Susan Wakely
ace
Great light and bokeh. Good that your camera is now repaired.
November 14th, 2022
