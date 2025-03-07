Previous
The wait continues by spanner
The wait continues

The sea is getting higher, and the waves are pounding. Alfred is coming
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Spanner

julia ace
He seems to be taking his time.. hopefully he fixes out..
March 7th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Take care!
March 7th, 2025  
