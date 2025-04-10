Sign up
Photo 2197
Head first
I fell headfirst down a bank attempting to get to this spot. Thankfully I grabbed a vine and stopped my fall. I am not sure the final result was not really worth it.
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
2197
photos
111
followers
23
following
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
9th April 2025 2:08pm
waterfall
nikond780
