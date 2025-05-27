Previous
Whispers in the Canopy by spanner
Whispers in the Canopy

I made the effort to take some astro images and then the clouds rolled in.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Elisa Smith ace
Love the tree lit up, great capture.
May 27th, 2025  
