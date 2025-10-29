Previous
From below by spanner
Photo 2263

From below

Taken with a Vivitar wide and slim using very old, expired, sun-damaged film.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
620% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact