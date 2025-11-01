Sign up
Previous
Photo 2266
From the side
Taken with a Vivitar wide and slim using very old, expired, sun-damaged film.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
0
0
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
2266
photos
100
followers
22
following
620% complete
View this month »
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
9000F Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
film-lives
