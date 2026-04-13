Previous
Concrete by spanner
Photo 2287

Concrete

Another industrial scene. I like how small the truck appears to be.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
626% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan ace
Amazing lighting & bold composition.
April 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact