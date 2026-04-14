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Held by spanner
Photo 2288

Held

Back to my old point-and-shoot, old film, old chemicals and an old tree.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
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