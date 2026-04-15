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Lily by spanner
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Lily

It was my wife's birthday yesterday. She received a lovely bunch of flowers, amongst other things.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
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Sarah Bremner ace
Magnificent blooms. The depth of colours 💛
April 14th, 2026  
Babs ace
How lovely, your wife got the flowers, and you got the photo. fav.
April 14th, 2026  
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