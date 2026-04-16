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A different view by spanner
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A different view

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16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
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Graeme Stevens
great detail
April 16th, 2026  
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