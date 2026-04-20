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Get off and push by spanner
Photo 2291

Get off and push

We overestimated our cycling ability. There was a lot of pushing involved. Luckily the landscape was beautiful. Taken on an old camera, on old film, and developed with old chemicals.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
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Photo Details

Ian JB ace
So nice to see texture, Old don't matter !!!! Great Image !!1
April 20th, 2026  
amyK ace
I like this; an interesting composition and atmosphere
April 20th, 2026  
Joan ace
Great composition and processing.
April 20th, 2026  
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