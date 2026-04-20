Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2291
Get off and push
We overestimated our cycling ability. There was a lot of pushing involved. Luckily the landscape was beautiful. Taken on an old camera, on old film, and developed with old chemicals.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
2291
photos
101
followers
22
following
627% complete
View this month »
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
9000F Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
blackandwhite
,
filmlives
Ian JB
ace
So nice to see texture, Old don't matter !!!! Great Image !!1
April 20th, 2026
amyK
ace
I like this; an interesting composition and atmosphere
April 20th, 2026
Joan
ace
Great composition and processing.
April 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close