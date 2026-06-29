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Quiet Divide by spanner
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Quiet Divide

The weather has been pretty average of late.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
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