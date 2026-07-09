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Photo 2296
Thomas 305
I am not sure why this composition caught my eye. For some reason I like it. As you can see dark clouds were looming.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
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365
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NIKON D780
Taken
29th June 2026 12:06pm
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