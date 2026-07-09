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Thomas 305 by spanner
Photo 2296

Thomas 305

I am not sure why this composition caught my eye. For some reason I like it. As you can see dark clouds were looming.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
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