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Close up stuff #3 by spanner
Photo 2299

Close up stuff #3

In an attempt to do anything photography-related, as I appear to be in a creative slump, I broke out my macro lens and wobbled around the house. The results are less than inspiring. Ignore.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
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