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Previous
Photo 2300
Close up Stuff #4
In an attempt to do anything photography-related, as I appear to be in a creative slump, I broke out my macro lens and wobbled around the house. The results are less than inspiring. Ignore.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
9th July 2026 2:42pm
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