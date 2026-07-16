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Close up stuff #7 by spanner
Photo 2303

Close up stuff #7

In an attempt to do anything photography-related, as I appear to be in a creative slump, I broke out my macro lens and wobbled around the house. The results are less than inspiring. Ignore.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
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Ian JB ace
Nice colour and shadows
July 16th, 2026  
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