Birdo’s Grapes by spau1836
Birdo’s Grapes

I clogged the toilet by using too much toilet paper. I was being lazy and instead of getting paper towels I used toilet paper. Definitely, need to do better.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Stefh Pau

@spau1836
