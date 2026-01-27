Previous
Snow Day by spau1836
15 / 365

Snow Day

Zoom session was a mess. Laggy and technical issues. However, PD was shorten, virtual, and familiar info.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Stefh Pau

@spau1836
