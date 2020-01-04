Sign up
Photo 582
View of Verona
Not much time to take a photo today because a friend came to visit. Luckily we met in a place with a nice view.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
2
2
Massimo
@spectrum
Hello I'm Massimo and I live in Verona, Italy. Always excited to take part of this community I hope you will continue to join me in...
582
photos
28
followers
28
following
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
582
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975F
Taken
4th January 2020 3:01pm
sunset
,
view
,
city
,
italy
,
panorama
,
san
,
verona
,
castel
,
pietro
bkb in the city
Beautiful view
January 4th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
Yay! The view of Verona! Beautiful.
January 5th, 2020
