Wednesday Win with Aiden by speechpathology
Wednesday Win with Aiden

Wednesday Win! 💫 Aiden made this lovely drawing during his session with Jessi and said, 'I feel happy because I get to see Jessi.' 🦘 It's moments like these in the Kangaroo Room that brightens our day. 😊
Niva Sreetharan

@speechpathology
Speech Pathologist at SASHC Australia.
