3 / 365
Wednesday Win with Sobhan
Wednesday Win 🌟 Sobhan did an amazing job in his session practicing turn-taking and social skills! 🎉 He and his speechie used a fun tower-building visual to take turns in conversation while answering questions. Go Sobhan! 👏
18th September 2024
Niva Sreetharan
@speechpathology
Speech Pathologist at SASHC Australia.
Speech Pathologists
365 Project
