Previous
Next
Wednesday Win with Sobhan by speechpathology
3 / 365

Wednesday Win with Sobhan

Wednesday Win 🌟 Sobhan did an amazing job in his session practicing turn-taking and social skills! 🎉 He and his speechie used a fun tower-building visual to take turns in conversation while answering questions. Go Sobhan! 👏
18th September 2024 18th Sep 24

Niva Sreetharan

@speechpathology
Speech Pathologist at SASHC Australia.
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise