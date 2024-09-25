Previous
Next
Wednesday Win with Lucas by speechpathology
4 / 365

Wednesday Win with Lucas

Wednesday Win 💫 Lucas absolutely crushed it today, practicing his /s/ sounds while building a super tall tower! Way to go, Lucas! 🙌
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Niva Sreetharan

@speechpathology
Speech Pathologist at SASHC Australia.
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise