WEDNESDAY Win with Chelsea

🌟 Wednesday Win 🌟

Chelsea has been practicing her /s/ clusters with her speechie Jessi, and has come such a long way! We're thrilled with her incredible improvement – great job, Chelsea! 🎉👏

