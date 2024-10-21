Meet Jeff, our new counsellor! 👋🏼
With over 20 years of experience as a financial adviser and 8 years as a certified life coach, Jeff brings a unique blend of skills to our team. He sees both children and adults, offering tailored care for all ages.
Jeff's training in psychotherapy allows him to support:
🧠 Mental health
🔑 Behavioral challenges
🧩 Cognitive development
🛠️ Life skills
👨👩👧 Parenting support
Jeff is registered with both the Australian Community Counselling Association (ACCA) and the Christian Counsellors Association of Australia (CCAA).
You can book a session with Jeff on Wednesdays and limited Fridays at our Mawson Lakes office (Speak Hear). 📅
We’re excited to have him on board! Want to learn more or book an appointment? Contact us today! 📞💬