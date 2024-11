Meet Jeff our New Counsellor

Meet Jeff, our new counsellor! πŸ‘‹πŸΌ

With over 20 years of experience as a financial adviser and 8 years as a certified life coach, Jeff brings a unique blend of skills to our team. He sees both children and adults, offering tailored care for all ages.

Jeff's training in psychotherapy allows him to support:

🧠Mental health

πŸ”‘ Behavioral challenges

🧩 Cognitive development

πŸ› οΈ Life skills

πŸ‘¨β€πŸ‘©β€πŸ‘§ Parenting support

Jeff is registered with both the Australian Community Counselling Association (ACCA) and the Christian Counsellors Association of Australia (CCAA).

You can book a session with Jeff on Wednesdays and limited Fridays at our Mawson Lakes office (Speak Hear). πŸ“

We’re excited to have him on board! Want to learn more or book an appointment? Contact us today! πŸ“žπŸ’¬