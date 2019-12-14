Previous
Fun sized Christmas tree by speedwell
Fun sized Christmas tree

I always like to have a real Christmas tree at home. The challenge each year is where to position it this time! 3 days of tidying up had proceeded my bringing this year's tree in after purchase.
Cute tree.
December 21st, 2019  
