Highlighted by the evening sun by speedwell
Highlighted by the evening sun

I love how winter time always gives an opportunity to see more clearly the basic structure of deciduous trees. My eyes were drawn to how the evening sun highlighted the twisted branches of this tree close my house.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

