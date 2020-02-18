Sign up
Tucking in
Early morning photo of a wood pigeon sampling the some of the first pink blossom at the top of our garden
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ70
Taken
18th February 2020 8:58am
Tags
bird
,
pink
,
pigeon
