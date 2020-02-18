Previous
Tucking in by speedwell
191 / 365

Tucking in

Early morning photo of a wood pigeon sampling the some of the first pink blossom at the top of our garden
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
52% complete

