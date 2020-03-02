Previous
Encouraging weather and blossom by speedwell
Encouraging weather and blossom

After too many dismal days, it was pleasing to capture this fair weather fluffy cloud behind the pink spring blossom at the bottom of our garden
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Speedwell

