205 / 365
Encouraging weather and blossom
After too many dismal days, it was pleasing to capture this fair weather fluffy cloud behind the pink spring blossom at the bottom of our garden
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Speedwell
@speedwell
Tags
cloud
,
pink
,
spring
