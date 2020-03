Last normal day...for the present

This Monday evening my daughter had prepared our lounge for a visit of a few of her old school friends, and we went out for a small meeting at church. Earlier in the day we were cleaning at the church hall, as usual. While there we had a casual conversation with a couple from church who had come to clean the church windows. Also while there, my daughter had a chance encounter with one of her cousins that she had not seen for several years.It had been a sunny day.