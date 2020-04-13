Previous
An Easter Monday stroll by speedwell
243 / 365

An Easter Monday stroll

At the junction of some local footpaths. The path off to the left takes back towards our house. The verges are adorned with spring flowers including dandelions and for-get-me-nots.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
66% complete

