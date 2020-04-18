Sign up
248 / 365
First sign of the blooms
Outside my back door I have a Rhododendron bush, which has pale pink blooms. Each year I wait to see how many flowers I will get. At the moment I think that this year that will be nine.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
