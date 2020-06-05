Sign up
A short straight stretch of road
....in another part of town. We do not have many straight pieces of road in our town. I remember my husband's Aunt, who lived here for here for a very short period, describing the roads as "like hills on the side"
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
365
Camera
DMC-TZ70
5th June 2020 3:02pm
road
clouds
straight
Corinne
ace
Nice composition
June 11th, 2020
