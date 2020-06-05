Previous
Next
A short straight stretch of road by speedwell
296 / 365

A short straight stretch of road

....in another part of town. We do not have many straight pieces of road in our town. I remember my husband's Aunt, who lived here for here for a very short period, describing the roads as "like hills on the side"
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Nice composition
June 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise