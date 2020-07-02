Sign up
Contrast
The hawthorn tree by our house is highlighted by the evening sun, whilst the sky behind is an ominous grey. The exposed branch at the top of the tree, which is favourite perch for many-a-bird, is currently occupied by a magpie
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
323
photos
23
followers
52
following
88% complete
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
Views
1
365
DMC-TZ70
2nd July 2020 8:10pm
tree
green
bird
grey
