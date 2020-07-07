Sign up
328 / 365
Nighttime highlights
A wet day brought limited photographic opportunities! Hence I am out photographing daisies after dark! The raindrops lying on the blooms have been highlighted in a weird sort of way.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
George
Wonderful shot.
July 17th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Awesome shot.
July 17th, 2020
