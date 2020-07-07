Previous
Nighttime highlights by speedwell
328 / 365

Nighttime highlights

A wet day brought limited photographic opportunities! Hence I am out photographing daisies after dark! The raindrops lying on the blooms have been highlighted in a weird sort of way.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
George
Wonderful shot.
July 17th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Awesome shot.
July 17th, 2020  
