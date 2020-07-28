Previous
English countryside in high summer by speedwell
English countryside in high summer

Not had many trips out recently, so not taken many reasonable photos. Here is another shot I took a few days ago on the Warwickshire/ Worcestershire border looking West.
Speedwell

English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
