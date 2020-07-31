Previous
Here you see it...but it will soon be gone!
Here you see it...but it will soon be gone!

Here my coleus is developing a flowering shoot, but after seeking advice the bud has now gone to protect the growth of its colourful leaves.
31st July 2020

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK.
