Here you see it...but it will soon be gone!
Here my coleus is developing a flowering shoot, but after seeking advice the bud has now gone to protect the growth of its colourful leaves.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
