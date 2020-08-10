Previous
Square marks the spot
Square marks the spot

Today we have a small square hole in our lounge ceiling. An old central heating pipe has developed a slow leak, It's not an emergency so we have a couple of weeks to wait for a repair.
10th August 2020

Speedwell

Esther Rosenberg
o boy, never fun
August 21st, 2020  
