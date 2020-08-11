Previous
Growing old gracefully by speedwell
Growing old gracefully

Many flowers look a bit of a mess after they pass their peak, but I love how my Lacecap Hydrangea blooms just gently fade in colour
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Very pretty close up.
August 22nd, 2020  
