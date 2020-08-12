Previous
Change in the weather by speedwell
364 / 365

Change in the weather

For several days it has been very hot and humid. This cloud provided just a hint of the stormy weather that was to follow later in the day.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Speedwell

Photo Details

