Previous
Next
From the past by speedwell
365 / 365

From the past

As the very hot weather continues, the challenge is to find something cool enough to wear. Today I have chosen a really thin, but "ancient" tshirt from 1988!
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise