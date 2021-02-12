Previous
Next
Frozen in time by speedwell
Photo 526

Frozen in time

On my way home from the Post Office stopped by this local pool, which appeared to to be frozen. Very appropriate for our current situation - waiting for the end of Lock Down 3
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise