Pink mist by speedwell
Photo 866

Pink mist

This flowering tree is actually in our neighbour's garden, but we love it and have encouraged them to keep it. It compliments our Silver Birch trees.
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Speedwell

English Midlands, UK.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely sight ! there is nothing like the Spring tree blossom to cheer one up at this time of the year !
March 18th, 2022  
