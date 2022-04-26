Previous
A better year for ladybirds by speedwell
Photo 906

A better year for ladybirds

There seemed to be very few around last year, but alreadyI have spotted several in my garden this year.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Speedwell

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully captured ! -- A few around in my garden too !
May 10th, 2022  
