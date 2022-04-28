Sign up
Photo 907
Blackcurrant flowers
Close up of these tiny blackcurrant flowers. I love Blackcurrants, but I am not sure how many fruit I will get. So many aphids and ants around .... only to be expected after such a mild winter?
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
1
1
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
28th April 2022 2:33pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delicate and pretty ! beautiful macro ! fav
May 10th, 2022
