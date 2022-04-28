Previous
Next
Blackcurrant flowers by speedwell
Photo 907

Blackcurrant flowers

Close up of these tiny blackcurrant flowers. I love Blackcurrants, but I am not sure how many fruit I will get. So many aphids and ants around .... only to be expected after such a mild winter?
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So delicate and pretty ! beautiful macro ! fav
May 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise