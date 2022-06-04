Previous
Making ourselves comfortable by speedwell
Another photo from the Red Arrows Flypast. My husband loves to sit on a small stool, and myself the picnic blanket
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Mags ace
A marvelous portrait!
August 3rd, 2022  
Pat
I’m with hubby on this one, my knees couldn’t take getting onto the blanket! Nice shot of your comfy spot.
August 3rd, 2022  
