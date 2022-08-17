Previous
Reflecting on a Sedum by speedwell
Photo 977

Reflecting on a Sedum

The morning after the weather broke. There was a thunderstorm yesterday evening...pretty tame compared to what other places experienced, so everywhere was damp this morning, and it was interesting to see where water had collected.
17th August 2022

