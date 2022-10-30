Sign up
Photo 1049
Late Sunday afternoon sunshine at the canal
Worcester & Birmingham canal above main Tardebigge lock flight
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
8
365
TG-6
30th October 2022 3:44pm
Tags
water
,
canal
,
leaves
,
autumn
