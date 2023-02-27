Previous
A brighter interlude at Swanhurst Park Birmingham by speedwell
Photo 1169

A brighter interlude at Swanhurst Park Birmingham

We stopped here on our way back from a short shopping trip a little closer into the city. The weather has been just on the edge of raining most of the day, There was quite a selection of wildfowl in the park.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Lesley ace
Ooh I’ve never been there. I shall look it up. Nice shot considering the changeable weather.
February 27th, 2023  
